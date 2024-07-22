Russians strike civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast – photos
Russian invaders launched a missile attack on civilian objects in the Odesa Oblast on the afternoon of July 22, according to the head of the regional administration, Oleh Kiper.
For in-depth analysis and longer stories, follow us on LinkedIn
He reported that civilian objects were again targeted by the occupiers – the facade of the administrative building of a private company and warehouses were partially destroyed, and civilian vehicles were also damaged.
No civilian casualties were reported.
Read also: Patriot from Germany arrives in Ukraine – Zelenskyy