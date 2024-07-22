Russians strike civilian infrastructure in Odesa Oblast – photos

Photo: Oleh Kiper's Telegram

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on civilian objects in the Odesa Oblast on the afternoon of July 22, according to the head of the regional administration, Oleh Kiper.

He reported that civilian objects were again targeted by the occupiers – the facade of the administrative building of a private company and warehouses were partially destroyed, and civilian vehicles were also damaged.

No civilian casualties were reported.

