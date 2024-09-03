Russians strike university building in Sumy

The consequences of the occupiers' attack are being clarified

Russian guided aerial bomb (Photo taken from the occupiers' media sources)

On the evening of September 3, Russian forces struck a university building in the city of Sumy, according to the regional administration.

Preliminary reports suggest that the Russians used guided aerial bombs. Emergency services are currently working at the scene.

The consequences of the attack are currently being clarified. No further details are available at this time.

