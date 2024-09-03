Syrskyi on Poltava attack: Russia used Iskanders, military police involved in investigation

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported 51 dead and over 200 injured from Russian strike

Oleksandr Syrskyi (Photo taken from the Commander-in-Chief's Telegram channel)

Russian forces struck an educational institution and a medical facility in Poltava with two Iskander missiles, and the Military Law Enforcement Service is involved in the investigation, according to Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"This morning, Russian terrorists attacked an educational institution in the city of Poltava. A neighboring medical facility was also hit. According to available information, the Russians used two Iskander missiles. Unfortunately, there are many dead and wounded. Dozens of people are trapped under the rubble," he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief stated that the military police is "maximally involved" in the operational investigation of the strike.

As of 6:19 PM, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported 51 people killed and over 200 injured due to the Russian strike. Preliminary information suggests the attack was carried out using Iskander-M ballistic missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the strike partially destroyed one of the Poltava Military Institute of Communications buildings.

