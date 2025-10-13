Russia's neighboring country launches new military exercises

New Lithuanian exercises will also take place on the Curonian Spit and the Gulf of Kursk, near the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation

Illustrative photo from the 2023 exercise in Lithuania (Photo: VALDA KALNINA / EPA)

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have launched military exercises Storm Strike 2025 in the west of the country. About said lithuanian army, reports the public broadcaster LRT.

The military said that as a result of the exercises, the movement of troops and equipment in the city of Klaipeda and the region is expected to increase.

Storm Strike is part of this year's largest Lithuanian training operation, Thunder Strike 2025, which aims to test national defense plans, readiness to transition from peacetime to martial law, and coordination between military command posts and local authorities.

Professional soldiers of the Lithuanian Navy, as well as active reservists who were called up to restore their combat skills, take part in the exercise.

In particular, the events will take place in the city and district of Klaipeda, its port, on the Curonian Spit and the Gulf (bordering the Kaliningrad region of the Russian Federation) and along the entire Lithuanian coast of the Baltic Sea, the army said.

The main phase of the exercise will take place near the Melnrage beach resort area in Klaipeda and will include an amphibious operation from the Baltic Sea and further maneuvers on land.