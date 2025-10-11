Estonia has closed one border crossing with Russia. A larger military unit was spotted there
The Estonian Border Guard Service has decided to close the Saatse border crossing point, as border guards have noticed a larger than usual military unit in Russia. About reports ERR.
Southern Prefecture's operations manager, Kunter Pedoski, said that on October 10, border guards noticed a larger than usual Russian presence in the area.
"Russian border guards regularly patrol the Saatse border crossing because it is their territory. Today the traffic was heavier than usual. We decided to close the road to prevent possible provocations and incidents, as our goal is to keep the Estonian people safe," Pedoski explained.
He noted that initially, border guards deployed patrols on both sides of the road, which communicated with passing drivers and advised them to avoid the area at this time due to the increased presence of Russian troops.
"Despite this recommendation, there were those who still wanted to continue their journey through this area. Since the road passes through Russian territory, given the security situation, it is necessary to be vigilant when crossing the Saatse border crossing," he emphasized.
- on October 9, the Financial Times reported that NATO is considering an armed response to Russia's hybrid warfare, in particular by deployment of combat drones along the border with Russia.
- on October 10, Reuters reported that Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are preparing for a Russian attack, escalation on the borders, and the possible evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people.
