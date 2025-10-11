Estonia has closed one border crossing with Russia. A larger military unit was spotted there

Estonian military (Photo: Estonian Ministry of Defense)

The Estonian Border Guard Service has decided to close the Saatse border crossing point, as border guards have noticed a larger than usual military unit in Russia. About reports ERR.

Southern Prefecture's operations manager, Kunter Pedoski, said that on October 10, border guards noticed a larger than usual Russian presence in the area.

"Russian border guards regularly patrol the Saatse border crossing because it is their territory. Today the traffic was heavier than usual. We decided to close the road to prevent possible provocations and incidents, as our goal is to keep the Estonian people safe," Pedoski explained.

He noted that initially, border guards deployed patrols on both sides of the road, which communicated with passing drivers and advised them to avoid the area at this time due to the increased presence of Russian troops.

"Despite this recommendation, there were those who still wanted to continue their journey through this area. Since the road passes through Russian territory, given the security situation, it is necessary to be vigilant when crossing the Saatse border crossing," he emphasized.