NATO soldiers (Photo: Thomas Traasdahl/EPA)

NATO is considering an armed response to Russia's hybrid warfare. This was reported by the newspaper Financial Times, citing four unnamed NATO officials with knowledge of the matter.

NATO allies are discussing a more decisive response to the increasingly provocative actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, including by deploying combat drones along the border with Russia and easing restrictions on pilots to allow them to open fire on Russian aircraft.

The interlocutors said that the purpose of these measures is to increase the cost of Russia's hybrid war for the Russian Federation and to define clear countermeasures after a series of violations of airspace by Russian drones and aircraft.

According to media reports, the discussion was initiated by states bordering Russia, with the support of France and the United Kingdom.

Proposals include arming reconnaissance drones used to gather intelligence on Russian military operations, as well as reducing requirements for pilots patrolling the eastern border to repel Russian threats.

Another option is to conduct NATO military exercises on the border with Russia, especially in more remote areas that are not guarded.

Two NATO officials said that one of the urgent tasks is to optimize the rules of engagement on the eastern flank. Some countries require fighter jets to visually confirm threats before engaging, while others allow them to open fire based on radar data or perceived danger, which is determined by the direction or speed of the enemy object.

The talks, which began in a small group of directly involved countries, have now grown into a broader discussion, the two interlocutors said, as other allies realize the larger threat posed by Moscow.

Some capitals are also pushing for a more aggressive NATO posture as a deterrent, one official said. Other allies recommend a more conservative approach given the risks of direct confrontation with Russia.

"These issues are being actively discussed, how to better and more effectively respond to Russia's actions," said one NATO diplomat, warning that the talks are still in their early stages.

All four officials cautioned that there is no timeline or commitment to agree on any policy changes, and that a change in position may not be announced publicly.