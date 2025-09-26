Unidentified drones spotted over Sweden near a naval base

Police see a connection between this incident and similar ones in Denmark and other countries in recent days

Drone (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

Two unidentified drones were spotted on the night of September 25-26 over Sweden's Karlskrona archipelago. This was reported to SVT by police spokesman Matthias Lundgren.

This archipelago in the southeast of the country is home to the main base of the country's Navy. The drones flew 10 kilometers away.

"This is a larger version, similar to the one over Denmark and Skåne. It is not yet clear what exactly happened, but we have filed a report on violation of the Aviation Law," said a law enforcement official .

According to Lundgren, the drones were spotted by local residents and the police were called. In particular, near the Möklesund Bridge, police were able to see the suspected drone in person. Also on the evening of September 25, residents of Sturke and Tjurke reported an unknown drone. According to them, the drone was flashing red and green lights .

"Now the patrols have to provide their information, and we will collect witness statements and see if we can move forward on the basis of this information," said Evelina Olsson from the command center.