In September, drones were also spotted over a military base in France

Unidentified UAVs were spotted over a Franco-German military facility, but so far the authorities have not linked it to foreign countries

In September, unidentified drones were spotted over a military base in France, as confirmed by the military delegation of the Marne department, where the incident occurred. About reports Radio France Internationale with reference to AFP.

Unidentified drones were spotted over the Murmelon-les-Grandes base: according to the department, they were small devices, and the incident itself was called "exceptional."

The agency emphasized that there is currently no reason to believe that foreign interference may be involved.

Earlier, on the afternoon of September 25, the event was reported by local newspaper L'Union: according to the newspaper, the incident occurred on the night of September 21-22, and an investigation is underway into several unidentified UAVs that were spotted.

The media reports that measures were taken to increase vigilance after the incident. The territory of this French base covers more than 10,000 hectares.