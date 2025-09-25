In September, drones were also spotted over a military base in France
In September, unidentified drones were spotted over a military base in France, as confirmed by the military delegation of the Marne department, where the incident occurred. About reports Radio France Internationale with reference to AFP.
Unidentified drones were spotted over the Murmelon-les-Grandes base: according to the department, they were small devices, and the incident itself was called "exceptional."
The agency emphasized that there is currently no reason to believe that foreign interference may be involved.
Earlier, on the afternoon of September 25, the event was reported by local newspaper L'Union: according to the newspaper, the incident occurred on the night of September 21-22, and an investigation is underway into several unidentified UAVs that were spotted.
The media reports that measures were taken to increase vigilance after the incident. The territory of this French base covers more than 10,000 hectares.
- On the night of September 25, the second drone incident in Denmark in a week occurred at Aalborg Airport suspended work due to drones that have entered the country again. The minister of defense of the Kingdom called the event "hybrid attack".
The European Commission said that the violation of the airspace of Denmark and other EU countries by drones would be discussed at an informal meeting of the bloc's leaders. The incident with the Scandinavian country will also be considered at the negotiations on the "Drone Wall".
