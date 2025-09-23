Norway says Russia has violated Norwegian airspace three times this year. This is stated in a separate statement released after the NATO meeting on September 23, transmits The Guardian.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre reported that Russia violated Norwegian airspace three times during the spring and summer of this year.

"The incidents in Norway are smaller in scale than the violations against Estonia, Poland and Romania, both in terms of location and duration. Nevertheless, we take them very seriously," said Jonas Gahr Stere.

He added that two incidents occurred over the sea northeast of Varde in April and August, and a third over an uninhabited area along the land border in East Finnmark in July.

It is known that the border violations involving SU-24, SU-33 fighters and L410 Turbolet aircraft lasted from one to four minutes. Norway is currently unable to determine whether they were intentional or "caused by navigational errors."

"Regardless of the reason, this is unacceptable, and we have made that clear to the Russian authorities," Stere said.