Baltic states prepare mass evacuation in case of Russian attack

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are developing algorithms for action in the event of a Russian attack or escalation at the borders

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, which have long expressed concerns to other NATO countries about possible Russian aggression, are preparing for a Russian attack, escalation on the borders, and the possible evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people. This was reported by Reuters.

Three Baltic states are concerned about Russia's huge military spending since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

And despite Russia's claim that it has no plans to attack NATO, the Baltic states have doubled their defense spending since Russia's great war against Ukraine, which came after Moscow repeatedly denied any such plan.

Threats can be different, says Renatas Požela, head of the Lithuanian Fire Service.

"We may see a powerful army along the Baltic borders, with the obvious goal of taking over all three countries in three days or a week," Požela said .

Sabotage of communications or transportation links, massive influx of migrants, civil unrest among Russian-speaking minorities, or fake news that will lead to massive flight – these scenarios are being discussed in local media and beyond.

"We talk about it every month, every week – at work, everywhere," said 31-year-old Arminas Raudis, a volunteer playing the role of an evacuee in this week's drills in Lithuania.

In Kaunas, 300,000 people are planned to be accommodated in schools, universities, Catholic churches, and the Zalgiris Arena, where Robbie Williams and Roger Waters recently performed. Other cities will be no exception .

Those who flee by car will be directed to secondary roads to clear the main roads for the arriving army. A map showing the cities with shelters has been prepared.

"We have done our homework. This is a very encouraging signal to our society that we are ready and planning," said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys.

Estonia plans to relocate about 10% of its population (out of 1.4 million), Latvia – up to a third of its citizens.