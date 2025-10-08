Finland says Russia may use a "shadow fleet" to attack the Baltics

The Finnish Foreign Minister does not rule out that Russia could have tried to use the tanker fleet, as it operates in the shadows

Elina Valtonen (Photo: x.com/elinavaltonen)

Finland sees no signs that Russia plans to end its war against Ukraine. In addition, Moscow may use the so-called "shadow tanker fleet" for attacks in the Baltic region., Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told TVP World.

She was asked whether drones could be launched from Russian ships linked to the shadow fleet. The Finnish minister replied that an investigation was underway, but that such a moment could not be ruled out.

"They may have been trying to do this because they have a shadow navy that is actually operating in the shadows... The free world has to be strong enough to tell them that this can't happen anymore," Valtonen said .

According to her, Finland has been facing airspace violations by Russia for many years and considers them part of the Kremlin's broader hybrid campaign against NATO countries.

"We don't usually make a fuss about it... if there was a serious threat to something we hold dear, we would take appropriate action. We don't need to invoke NATO Article 5 to do that – we just need to make sure that our procedures are effective," she said .

The Finnish foreign minister also said that she believes the current NATO system is "adequate," referring to the US commitment to "defend every inch of the alliance." She is convinced that Europe can still count on Washington's support.