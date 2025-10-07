Zelenskyy: SZR is working to prevent Russia from using shadow fleet for sabotage

Russians are using tankers not only to make money for the war, the President stated

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleh Ivashchenko (Photo: OP)

Ukrainian intelligence is working with partners to prevent the use of Russian shadow fleet vessels for sabotage. This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following a meeting with the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleh Ivashchenko.

"Our intelligence is actively working with partners to prevent Russia from using the vessels of the so-called shadow fleet to commit sabotage and other attempts to destabilize Europe," the head of state said.

He added that Ukraine is providing all the necessary information to its partners and expects that countering Russian interference will be much stronger.

Zelensky stated that the Russians are currently using tankers not only to make money for the war, but also for reconnaissance and even sabotage activities. He believes that it is absolutely possible to stop this.

The President and the head of the SZR discussed specific tasks regarding sanctions against Russia, in particular, which schemes of circumvention of sanctions need to be blocked in the first place. Ivashchenko also reported on changes in Russia's disinformation tactics in the near future.

The President instructed the head of foreign intelligence to work with partners on those areas that can provide Ukraine with more realistic supplies of necessary weapons and equipment.