Russia's Ryazan Oil Refinery hit by drone attack for third time in 2025

The governor reports a fire on the grounds of one of the enterprises, but allegedly due to "debris"

Ryazan Oil Refinery (Illustrative photo: rosZMI)

In the early hours of Monday, drones targeted the Russian city of Ryazan, with Russian propagandists claiming that the Ryazan Oil Refinery was the intended target.

The Telegram channel ASTRA, citing local residents, reported explosions near the refinery, with photos and videos of the fire circulating online. This marks the third attack on the Riazan Oil Refinery since the beginning of 2025, following strikes on January 24 and 26.

Ryazan Oblast Governor, Pavel Malkov, stated that Russian air defenses destroyed two drones over the region but did not acknowledge any direct hits, referring only to "debris."

"The falling debris caused a fire on the grounds of one enterprise," he wrote.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted or destroyed 22 drones overnight, with the highest number reported over Oryol Oblast.

On January 24, 2025, one of the most extensive drone attacks on Russia occurred, targeting the Ryazan Oil Refinery and the Novo-Ryazan Power Plant.

Two days later, the refinery was attacked again, leading to a temporary halt in its operations following the Ukrainian drone strikes.