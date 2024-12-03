Rutte cautions Trump: Forcing Ukraine into unfavorable peace deal could embolden West's adversaries

Washington faces danger from China, Iran and North Korea if Kyiv is forced to make peace on Moscow's terms, NATO chief said

Donald Trump and Mark Rutte (Photo: EPA/JIM LO SCALZO)

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump that the United States could face a "dire threat" from China, Iran, and North Korea if Ukraine is forced to sign a peace deal on Russia's terms, Financial Times reports.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

NATO chief cautioned that compelling Ukraine to accept an unfavorable peace agreement would only embolden the West's enemies to plan their own attacks.

"Forcing Ukraine into an unfavorable peace will only lead to the West's enemies rejoicing and planning their own attacks," Rutte said.

Specifically, NATO head hinted to Trump that if Russia is allowed to seize a significant part of Ukraine, Chinese leader Xi Jinping might feel emboldened to use force against Taiwan.

On November 27, Trump nominated Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg as the special envoy for Russia and Ukraine. During Trump's previous term, this position was held by Kurt Volker.

On November 2, Volker stated that Trump does not want Ukraine to suffer a defeat during his term and be held responsible for it.

At the end of June, Reuters published a plan to end the war in Ukraine, developed by Kellogg and Frederick Fleitz, both of whom served as leaders of the National Security Council during Trump's presidency from 2017 to 2021.