Rutte: Russia remains NATO's most significant and dark threat

Mark Rutte and Donald Tusk (Photo by EPA/Pawel Supernak)

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called Russia the "most significant and dark" threat to the alliance. He made the statement during a press conference with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw, The Guardian reported.

"Let's not forget that Russia is and remains the most significant and dark threat to our alliance. Let's not forget that Russia is moving into a wartime economy. And that will have a huge impact on their capacity and capability to build their armed forces," Rutte said.

He noted that NATO and Poland must be prepared to respond to any outcome of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing that Europeans have "limited, to put it mildly," influence over these discussions.

The NATO chief also thanked Poland for increasing its defense spending to 4.7% of GDP and highlighted the importance of the alliance's Article 5 on collective defense. He stated that NATO would defend Poland in the event of a military threat and acknowledged the country's efforts to secure its eastern border with Belarus.

"If anyone were to miscalculate and think they can get away with an attack on Poland or on any other ally, they will be met with the full force of this fierce alliance. Our reaction will be devastating. This has to be very clear to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and anyone else who … wants to attack us," Rutte said.