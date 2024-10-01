Rutte takes up post of NATO Secretary General, calls Ukraine number one priority – video

Mark Rutte said that he will strive to ensure that Ukraine "stands as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation"

Mark Rutte and Jens Stoltenberg (Photo: EPA)

Former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who officially takes office as NATO Secretary General on Tuesday, has named supporting Ukraine as his top priority, according to a broadcast from NATO headquarters in Brussels by Associated Press.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

When asked about his three main priorities for his term, Rutte said, "It is very difficult to name just three priorities because Ukraine is at the top. Of course, we also need to do more for our collective security."

The successor to Jens Stoltenberg aims to ensure that Ukraine "stands as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation."

Rutte is a friend of Ukraine and a critic of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Over the past year, he has signed a security agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, provided Ukraine with a Patriot air defense system and other military aid, and has consistently supported Ukraine on the international stage.

Hungary almost blocked Rutte's candidacy for the NATO Secretary General position until the very end. The country put forward two conditions for supporting the Dutch prime minister. One of the conditions was that Rutte must "not involve Hungary in the war in Ukraine."

On June 26, NATO ambassadors officially approved Rutte as Stoltenberg's successor.