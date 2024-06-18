Rwanda disappears from signatories of Peace Summit communiqué, Ecumenical Patriarchate added

Currently, the document is signed by 77 countries and five international organizations

On June 17, the signature under the joint communiqué of the Global Peace Summit disappeared from one more country – Rwanda, instead the Ecumenical Patriarchate joined the document, according to the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland.

Previously, Rwanda was on the list of countries on the screen during the international event, and on the website of the Swiss federal department.

Rwanda is a country in central Africa, its population is 13.7 million people.

Instead, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which was represented at the Summit by Patriarch Bartholomew, joined the communiqué.

In the documents of the summit, the Patriarchate is recorded as an international organization. It was an observer at the event.

The Vatican city-state, headed by Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, was also present at the Summit.

The Vatican was also an observer, but did not join the communiqué.

Overall, the document is now signed by 77 countries and five international organizations.

On June 17, the signatures under the joint communiqué of two countries – Iraq and Jordan – disappeared. Subsequently, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Ihor Zhovkva told RFE/RL that the countries did not sign the communiqué, and that their appearance in the list of signatories was a "technical failure".

The following countries also did not sign the document: Armenia, Bahrain, Colombia, Qatar, India, Indonesia, Libya, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, United Arab Emirates. Brazil did not sign either, but it was an observer at the event.

Here is the full text of the communiqué: on nuclear and food security, release of prisoners. The text also mentions the need of "involvement of and dialogue between all parties" to achieve peace.

