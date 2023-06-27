As of July 1, quarantine due to COVID-19 ends in Ukraine: it lasted over three years

On Saturday, July 1, quarantine and emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic will end in Ukraine, reported the press service of the Ministry of Health.

Quarantine due to COVID-19 was introduced in Ukraine in March 2020 and lasted three years and three months.

The Ministry of Health thanked the Ukrainian doctors: "Doctors did an incredible job. In the darkest times, when the world did not yet know how dangerous COVID-19 was, when there was no vaccine and no way to protect yourself from the serious consequences of the disease, doctors did not hesitate to accept this challenge and continued to work."

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized that COVID-19 became a difficult test for Ukrainians, and during the pandemic response mechanisms were developed, which also came in handy during the full-scale war.

Shmyhal also thanked the Ukrainian medics, who are now "no less heroically helping defenders and civilians in conditions of all-out war."

At the beginning of May, the WHO canceled the global emergency due to COVID-19, although this does not mean the end of the pandemic itself.

