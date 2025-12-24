Sadovyi about the "wiretapping" in his office: There were no court orders

The mayor of Lviv noted that in order to install listening devices, there must be some kind of argumentation for the court

Andriy Sadovyi (Photo: International Summit of Cities and Regions)

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi believes that there was no court order to install listening devices in his office in the fall of 2025. He said this said in an interview with LIGA.net.

He noted that he has no confirmation as to who exactly could have done this. According to Sadovyi, a wiretap was recently found on the head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Administration of Lviv. To get a court order to install such a device, you need to have at least some arguments.

"And if it is not there, then you have to somehow get into the office in violation of the law, install it, listen to what we are talking about and maybe get some information that could be a reason to go to court to get a wiretapping permit. According to the information I have, there were no court permits for wiretapping," the mayor of Lviv emphasized.

Asked how safe Sadovyi feels after this discovery and after a series of high-profile murders in Lviv, he said that he had experienced many "difficult situations" in his life. He recalled that his house was "shot at with a grenade launcher," grenades were thrown into his yard, and he was attacked on the street.

"We all walk under God. What can I do? Wear a helmet, live in an armored capsule? If someone wants to do you harm, it is only a matter of the amount of money," Sadovyi summarized.