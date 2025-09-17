SSU comments on "wiretapping" found in Sadovyi's office

Special service conducts investigative and operative measures in Lviv City Council after listening device is found in mayor's workplace

Andriy Sadovyi (Photo: International Summit of Cities and Regions)

Security Service of Ukraine opens criminal case over wiretapping found in Lviv mayor's office Andriy Sadovyi. About this the agency's press service said in the commentary to LIGA.net.

"SSU investigators have opened criminal proceedings over the discovery of an unauthorized technical device in the office of the mayor of Lviv. Currently, SSU officers are conducting all necessary investigative and operational measures in the premises of the Lviv City Council," the statement said.

The special service noted that the found device would be seized and sent for appropriate examinations.

The investigation is being conducted under the article of the Criminal Code on the illegal use of special technical means of obtaining information.

The maximum sentence is four years in prison.