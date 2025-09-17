Sadovyi claims "wiretapping" in his office – video

Andriy Sadovyi (Photo: International Summit of Cities and Regions)

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi said that a wiretap was found in his office. The politician said this reported in their social networks.

"Today, a listening device was found in my office. A SIM card, a memory card and a microphone were crookedly soldered into a regular charging unit of a radio phone. Last week, the phone started to freeze, so we sent it for repair – you can see the result," Sadovyi said.

He stated that he would like an investigation by law enforcement and for the leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine and the relevant authorities to provide answers about the device.

"The question is, who did it? If it was done by foreign special services, then, of course, the SSU and our controlling bodies that deal with this should work. If it was done by Ukrainians, someone from the Ukrainian special services, then I have a question: why do it for free and do it so shoddily?" the politician said in the video.

The SSU has not yet commented on the incident.