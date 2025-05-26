A "wiretap" was found in the residence of employees of the High Anti-Corruption Court

The Supreme Judicial Council regards this as an attempt to influence the work of judges

The VAKS building (Photo: court website)

Last week, equipment for covert audio and video surveillance was discovered in the residence of employees of the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS), as reported on the institution's website.

"We regard these facts as attempts to influence the administration of impartial justice by the judges of the VAKS and associate them with the consideration of court cases that are currently being processed by the court," the publication says.

The agency filed a report of interference in its work with the High Council of Justice and the Prosecutor General's Office, and criminal proceedings were opened.

"The independence of the court is not a privilege of judges, but a constitutional guarantee of fair justice. Every attempt to monitor, control, or influence the court in any way, regardless of the method or form, is a serious threat to the judicial system, law and order, and democracy," said Vira Mykhailenko, head of the VAKS.

The maximum penalty under Article 376 of the Criminal Code on interference in the activities of judicial bodies is three years in prison.

VAKS is a specialized court that hears cases of corruption crimes, especially at the high level.

On May 5, the VAKS took former deputy head of the OP Smirnov into custody, but the next day they posted UAH 18 million bail for him.

On May 23, the VAKS sentenced the deputy head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Sayenko, to four years in prison for attempting to bribe judges.