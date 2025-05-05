Ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office Smirnov is taken into custody with bail set at UAH 18 million
The High Anti-Corruption Court has taken former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov into custody with the right to post bail. This was reported by and Suspilne from the courtroom.
Smirnov can be released from custody by paying UAH 18 million in bail. He is suspected of illegal enrichment of by UAH 15.7 million.
It is noted that the prosecutor asked for a larger bail – more than UAH 20 million. And the former official's lawyer said that the investigation did not provide evidence of money laundering.
"Also, no risks have been cited that would justify such a measure of restraint. This motion is not substantiated. The investigation has been going on for six months and there is no new evidence in the case," the defense lawyer said .
Smirnov told journalists that he would "prove his innocence".
"I consider it (the court decision) unfair. I will fight and prove my innocence. I have my own beliefs and guesses as to who is behind this, but I think it is not worth discussing. But we will prove that we are right," he said .
april 16 Smirnov received new suspicions from NABU – legalization of illegally acquired funds and taking a bribe in a particularly large amount.
- Smirnov was the deputy of the head of the Presidential Office from September 10, 2019 to March 29, 2024. In the fall of 2023, ZN.UA sources reported to that NABU conducted searches of Smirnov's driver, mother, and brother: the investigative actions concerned the case of the acquired property of Andriy Smirnov's brother Ihor.
- In March 2023, it became known that SAPO opened criminal proceedings against Smirnov following a statement by the NGO Anti-Corruption Human Rights Council that he had committed corruption crimes: it was about the property registered in his brother's name, which, according to the organization, Smirnov personally purchased.
- On May 28, 2024, former Deputy Yermak Smirnov was granted a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 10 million. The very next day, he was bailed and procedural obligations were imposed.