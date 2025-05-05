Ex-deputy head of the Presidential Office Smirnov is taken into custody with bail set at UAH 18 million

Andriy Smirnov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

The High Anti-Corruption Court has taken former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov into custody with the right to post bail. This was reported by and Suspilne from the courtroom.

Smirnov can be released from custody by paying UAH 18 million in bail. He is suspected of illegal enrichment of by UAH 15.7 million.

It is noted that the prosecutor asked for a larger bail – more than UAH 20 million. And the former official's lawyer said that the investigation did not provide evidence of money laundering.

"Also, no risks have been cited that would justify such a measure of restraint. This motion is not substantiated. The investigation has been going on for six months and there is no new evidence in the case," the defense lawyer said .

Smirnov told journalists that he would "prove his innocence".

"I consider it (the court decision) unfair. I will fight and prove my innocence. I have my own beliefs and guesses as to who is behind this, but I think it is not worth discussing. But we will prove that we are right," he said .

april 16 Smirnov received new suspicions from NABU – legalization of illegally acquired funds and taking a bribe in a particularly large amount.