Former deputy head of the OP Smirnov posted UAH 18 million bail – Suspilne

The day before, he was taken into custody with the alternative of posting the following amount of bail

Andriy Smirnov (Photo: Valentyna Polishchuk / LIGA.net)

Former Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Smirnov was granted bail in the amount of UAH 18 million on May 6. This was reported by Suspilne, citing sources in the High Anti-Corruption Court .

This was also reported by journalist Oleh Novikov. According to him, Smirnov is now obliged to fulfill a number of duties: to come at every request; to report changes in his place of residence and work; to refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order and to deposit his passports .

However, there is no official confirmation yet.

The day before, on May 5,, HACC took him into custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 18 million, although the prosecutor asked for UAH 20 million. In a comment to journalists, Smirnov said in court that he would "prove his innocence".

Former deputy head of the OP is suspected of illegal enrichment of by UAH 15.7 million – in May 2024, he received a suspicion from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau.

And on April 16, 2025, Smirnov received new suspicions from the NABU – of legalization of illegally acquired funds and taking a bribe in a particularly large amount.