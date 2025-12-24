Sadovyi on problems in self-government: I feel my position is like walking on a razor's edge

The mayor of Lviv noted that leaders are afraid to take responsibility in times of war, when decisions must be made very quickly

Andriy Sadovyi (Photo: press service of the Cabinet of Ministers)

Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovyi noted that the situation in local self-government is currently difficult, and in some cities it is "in a weak position." However, he considers his position not weak, but "walking on a razor's edge." Lviv Mayor said this said in an interview with LIGA.net.

He was asked about his attitude to the removal from office of the mayor of Odesa Gennady Trukhanov, to which Sadovyi replied that a person with a Russian passport cannot work in state or local government.

"The situation in local government is difficult. In many cities, there are no mayors. Law enforcement often needs indicators, and self-government is in a weak position here... I feel my position is like walking on a razor's edge. Because the number of problems is extremely high. I am required to make decisions," said Sadovyi.

According to him, Ukraine is currently over-regulated and bureaucratized, and any innovations can be interpreted through the prism of their own vision of legislation. In Lviv, a lot of things have been done because of this innovative approach, the mayor said.

For example, he noted that obtaining permits for new modern construction is a problem. In the Unbroken project, two floors of the rehabilitation center were built of wood. When trying to pass the state examination, they had to wait three months for the conclusions.

Mr. Sadovyi noted that Ukrainian government and municipal agencies have no such experience. Therefore, they had to submit documents for a private expert review, where everything was approved. As it turned out, the state experts were simultaneously working for private companies, the mayor said.

"This is absurd. In times of war, any decisions must be made quickly. And every leader must take responsibility. But our leaders are afraid. It's better not to do anything to avoid any responsibility later," Sadovyi said.