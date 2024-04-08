Peace Summit in Switzerland could take place in June, with up to 100 countries invited – Bloomberg

The question of whether China will attend the summit is at the center of the dispute, according to Bloomberg sources

The first, inaugural Peace Summit to resolve the war in Ukraine may be held in Switzerland in June 2024, inviting between 80 and 100 countries, according to anonymous sources familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

The publication notes that the presence of such a large number of countries will be achieved by inviting nations from the Global South.

"In addition to the perspectives of Ukraine, Russia, and Europe, it is also important to listen to the Global South, which will play a key role in the eventual inclusion of Russia in the process," the Swiss foreign ministry told the publication.

The ministry also said that this is why they are cooperating with China, India, Brazil, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia, among others. According to Bloomberg sources, the question of whether China will attend the summit is at the center of the dispute.

Bloomberg reported that the exact number of leaders who may attend the summit, the date and location of the conference are still unknown.

