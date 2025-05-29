SBI announces new suspicion to Pin-Up director and works on extradition of those involved

SBI (Illustrative photo: dbr.gov.ua)

On May 28, the State Bureau of Investigation served an additional notice of suspicion to one of the Pin-Up directors who coordinated the work of the Ukrainian gambling business segment. Work is underway to extradite the other suspects, reported to the SBI.

It is noted that the director of UKR GAME TECHNOLOGIES LLC is currently in Ukraine. In February 2025, he was already suspected, and now law enforcement officers are charging him with a new suspicion under several articles at once:

→ participation in a criminal organization;

→ intentional tax evasion on an especially large scale;

→ legalization (laundering) of the proceeds of crime;

→ forgery in office.

The maximum sanction under the articles is up to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The SBI also noted that the new suspicion makes it possible to expand the circle of defendants in the case. Law enforcers are preparing further decisions that will allow them to put other implicated Ukrainians who are currently hiding abroad on the international wanted list. In addition, it will be possible to prosecute Russian citizens involved in illegal gambling.

In addition, more than UAH 2.6 billion has already been seized as part of the case, which can be recovered to the budget. Together with the Ministry of Justice, the procedure for recovering another UAH 2.6 billion transferred to the management of the ARMA (Asset Recovery and Management Agency) is underway .