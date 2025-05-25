Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Russians linked to Pin-Up casino

Legal entities from Ukraine, Cyprus and the Netherlands were subject to restrictions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Office of the President)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding sanctions against Russians associated with the Pin-Up online casino.

Restrictions for 10 years have been imposed against residents of the aggressor country, Dmitry Punin, Ivan Bannikov, and Oleksandr Matyashov. In particular, they concern the blocking of assets.

Sanctions have also been imposed against the following legal entities associated with this online casino:

→ UKR GAME TECHNOLOGY, TRANSIT DEVELOPMENT, TURBO.UA and VICTORIA-SOFT (registered in Ukraine);

→ GURUFLOW TEAM LTD, PIPROSE HOLDING LTD, MONAK LIMITED, V.WI BLACK-WOOD LIMITED (Cyprus);

→ Carletta NV (registered on the Caribbean island of Curacao, part of the Netherlands).

These restrictions will also last for 10 years.

In addition, Zelenskyy put into effect another sanctions list, which included, in particular, Oleksandr Boguslaev, the son of the former president of Motor Sich, as well as former People's Deputy Ihor Mosiychuk.

On December 5, 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicions of Russian money laundering and aiding an aggressor state to three Russian citizens – the beneficial owners of the Pin-Up online casino, as well as two Ukrainian citizens – the director and the owner of the trademark and domain.

On February 14, 2025, the State Bureau of Investigation detained the director of a company operating in Ukraine under the Pin-Up online casino brand.