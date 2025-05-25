Boguslaev's son and former MP Mosiychuk: Zelenskyy has imposed new sanctions

The list includes two Ukrainian citizens, a resident of Grenada, and Russians from Kadyrov's entourage and criminal groups

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: PAWEL SUPERNAK / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect the decisions of the National Security and Defense Council on new sanctions, including against Oleksandr Boguslaev, son of former Motor Sich president Vyacheslav Boguslaev, and former People's Deputy Ihor Mosiychuk.

By Decree No. 345/2025, the head of state introduced NSDC sanctions, proposals for which were submitted by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Two Ukrainian citizens were subject to restrictions: Ihor Mosiychuk (a former people's deputy who regularly participates in spreading Russian propaganda, currently abroad) and Rostyslav Shaposhnikov (a former journalist who emigrated to the US in 2015 and publishes videos with narratives that Ukraine allegedly does not want peace).

The son of treason suspect Boguslaev has been added to the sanctions list as a citizen of Grenada, an island country in the Caribbean.

Other restrictions apply to four residents of the aggressor country:

→ Akhmed Dudayev – Russian propagandist, assistant to Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov, Minister of National Policy, Foreign Relations, Press and Information in Kadyrov's government;

→ Sergey Lalakin – Russian businessman and sports functionary, former head of the Podolsk organized crime group, provides assistance to the occupiers;

→ Sergey Mikhailov – Russian businessman and "patron", former leader of the Solntsevo criminal group;

→ Gennady Petrov is the former head of the Malyshev group, the Russian opposition media outlet "Important Stories" wrote that he is connected to multi-billion dollar state projects and is friends with security forces and the circle of dictator Vladimir Putin.

All people on the list have been indefinitely deprived of state awards, and sanctions against them will be in effect for 10 years. In particular, this includes the blocking of assets.

According to the NSDC decision, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is instructed to notify the competent authorities of the European Union, the United States, and other states about the application of these sanctions and raise with them the issue of introducing similar restrictions.

On May 2, law enforcement agencies of the Principality of Monaco detained Boguslaev Jr., who, together with his father, is suspected of embezzlement.

The detained son of the ex-president of Motor Sich has been charged with money laundering and faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

The father of the detainee, who is already in custody on charges of collaborating with the Russian Federation, was informed of a new suspicion under articles of misappropriation of property and organization of money laundering.