Zelensky explained sanctions against Arestovych and Co.: Anti-Ukrainian propaganda
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that sanctions against Oleksiy Arestovych, a former freelance advisor to his Office, were imposed due to anti-Ukrainian propaganda. The head of state published such a post on his social networks.
"The third sanctions package includes nine individuals, seven of whom, unfortunately, have Ukrainian citizenship, who have linked their fate with propaganda in the interests of the Russian state and justify the war, carrying out active information operations to the detriment of Ukraine and our defense in the war", the president explained.
According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is working to ensure that restrictions on these and other sanctioned persons are maintained in partner jurisdictions.
The President instructed to prepare further sanction steps.
- On May 1, President Zelensky issued decrees introducing new sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council . One of the sanctions lists included, in particular, "political scientist" Bondarenko, the head of the banned political party Derzhava Vasylets in Ukraine, fugitive blogger Oleshko, and former advisor Arestovych, who is abroad.
- Sanctions have also been imposed against 106 entities that support the Russian presence in the temporarily occupied territories and are engaged in supplying the occupation army.
- In addition, restrictions have been imposed against companies and individuals that service Russian military production: in particular, sanctions have been imposed on Russia's largest metallurgical plant and the Novatek group, which is the main producer and exporter of Russian liquefied natural gas.