Zelensky explained sanctions against Arestovych and Co.: Anti-Ukrainian propaganda

The President stated that sanctioned persons "are conducting active information operations to the detriment of Ukraine and our defense in the war"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: Benjamin Girette / EPA)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained that sanctions against Oleksiy Arestovych, a former freelance advisor to his Office, were imposed due to anti-Ukrainian propaganda. The head of state published such a post on his social networks.

"The third sanctions package includes nine individuals, seven of whom, unfortunately, have Ukrainian citizenship, who have linked their fate with propaganda in the interests of the Russian state and justify the war, carrying out active information operations to the detriment of Ukraine and our defense in the war", the president explained.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine is working to ensure that restrictions on these and other sanctioned persons are maintained in partner jurisdictions.

The President instructed to prepare further sanction steps.

Read also Arestovych said in an American podcast that he trusts Putin more than Zelensky