Downing of Russian Tu-22m3. Air Force: The West will see our capabilities and give us more weapons

Illia Yevlash told LIGA.net that the operation to shoot down the plane was primarily a demonstration for Ukraine's Western partners

Tu-22m3 (Photo: ERA)

The destruction of the Russian Tu-22m3 strategic bomber by the Ukrainian military will force the Western allies to provide Ukraine with more weapons, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Illia Yevlash said in a comment to LIGA.net.

He said that the shooting down of the enemy plane was indeed a "unique operation". In his opinion, this is primarily demonstrative for Western countries that are watching Ukraine.

"That's why this is very important. I think our partners will see our capabilities and give us more weapons to counter the Russian threat and missile terror both on the ground and in the air," the Air Force spokesman said.

Although in a "difficult position," Ukraine demonstrates to its allies that it will "fight to the end."

