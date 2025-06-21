SBU: About fifty Ukrainian educators contributed to Russia's armed aggression

The teachers were charged with treason, collaborationism, and a number of other articles of the Criminal Code.

Illustrative photo: Depositphotos

489 employees of Ukrainian educational institutions have been suspected of aiding Russian armed aggression against Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion under several articles of the Criminal Code. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine in response to a request from LIGA.net.

As of June 2025, indictments have already been sent to court against 457 of them.

Suspicions were announced under various articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine depending on the activities of the person involved. In particular, collaborationism, high treason, encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine, and justification of armed aggression against Ukraine.

Some of the defendants in these cases are currently hiding in temporarily occupied territory or in the territory of the aggressor state.

"It is important to emphasize that the statute of limitations does not apply to crimes against the foundations of Ukraine's national security. The Ukrainian special services are carrying out large-scale work to ensure that every traitor and collaborator receives the punishment he deserves," the SBU said.