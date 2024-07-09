SBU and HUR attacked airfield, oil depot, and substation in three Russian regions overnight - source

The targets include an airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, an electrical substation in Rostov Oblast, and an oil depot in Volgograd Oblast

Explosion (Illustrative photo: Radio Svoboda)

On the night of July 9, drones from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) attacked a military airfield in Astrakhan Oblast, an electrical substation in Rostov Oblast, and an oil depot in Volgograd Oblast, a source in law enforcement informed LIGA.net.

During the drone attack on the Akhtubinsk military airfield, Russian propagandists wrote about the operation of the Pantsir air defense system and a series of strong explosions, but this information was later deleted.

"This indicates a successful attack, as Russian authorities usually clean up the information space in case of hits on important military objects," the SBU notes.

In the morning, enemy Telegram channels wrote about an attack on a 500 kV electrical substation in Rostov Oblast. This was also confirmed by the local governor, Vasily Golubev.

Russians also published photos and videos from the city of Kalach-na-Donu in Volgograd Oblast. There, drones attacked an oil storage facility, and a large-scale fire raged at the impact site.

