SBU arrests two military commissars for earning $1M from draft-eligible men

Photo by SBU

The heads of Boryspil and Bucha territorial recruitment centers in Kyiv Oblast have been arrested by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on suspicion of organizing a scheme to evade mobilization and illegally enriching themselves by $1 million, according to press releases from the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

The heads of Boryspil and Bucha recruitment centers organized a scheme for draft-eligible men to evade mobilization. They offered these men "assistance" in forging health-related documents.

Law enforcement officials found that the men charged $37,000 per person for this "service". This sum included the preparation of a complete "package" of documents, including fake medical certificates, as well as "support" for men during military medical commission examinations.

The SBU currently knows of over 20 individuals who attempted to avoid mobilization through this scheme.

An acquaintance of the military commissars, a citizen of a South Caucasus country, helped them find "clients". He was arrested in a Kyiv restaurant while receiving $50,000 from new "clients".

During the searches, a large number of weapons were found on the foreigner, including a silenced pistol, the origin of which is being investigated. In total, almost $500,000 was seized, with over $600,000 more from their accomplice, as well as military registration and medical documents of conscription-eligible men.

All suspects were served notices of suspicion for obstructing the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations, as well as for receiving improper advantage. If proven guilty in court, they could face up to eight years in prison.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Read also: Mobilization in Ukraine: Police outline who is considered draft dodger and consequences