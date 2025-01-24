SBU: Cadet in Lviv Oblast planned missile strike on fellow students' barracks

Detained (Photo by SBU)

In the Lviv Oblast, a military academy cadet has been detained on suspicion of collaborating with Russian intelligence services. According to Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), the suspect was preparing coordinates for a missile strike on the barracks of her fellow cadets.

Case materials reveal that the cadet cooperated with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in exchange for a promised monetary reward. Russian security agency was particularly interested in the coordinates of training facilities and barracks belonging to the military academy, which had been relocated from Kharkiv to the Lviv Oblast after the full-scale invasion began.

The suspect planned to pass the FSB geolocations of the academy's facilities housing other cadets, including her groupmates. She intended to leave the academy's grounds before the planned attack, after which the FSB would "evacuate" her to Russia via third countries.

Ukraine's military counterintelligence identified the suspect in time, ensuring the security of the academy's training and living facilities. She was detained while attempting to hand over target coordinates to the FSB, just before her planned escape.

The authorities seized her phone, which contained evidence of collaboration with the enemy. She has been charged with high treason and is being held without bail. If convicted, she faces life imprisonment and property confiscation.