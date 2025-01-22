SBU nabs Ukrainian lawyer accused of aiding Russian attacks on Dnipro – photos

It was documented how he spotted a missile strike on a company that modernizes and restores drones, the SBU reported

Detainee (Photo: Security Service of Ukraine)

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has arrested a lawyer from Dnipro accused of directing Russian missile strikes on the city, resulting in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, as reported by the SBU press service.

The SBU prevented the escape from Ukraine of one of the most deeply embedded agents of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The individual turned out to be a well-known local lawyer who was spotting Russian missile strikes on the regional center.

The man was arrested at the Krakivets checkpoint while attempting to flee Ukraine. It has been documented that he spotted a Russian missile strike on a local enterprise involved in modernizing and repairing strike and reconnaissance drones.

The investigation established that to maximize damage, he provided the FSB with precise coordinates of the technological workshops and drone storage facilities, rather than just general coordinates of the enterprise.

Subsequently, the Russians struck the coordinates he provided, resulting in the deaths of six people and injuries to 30 others. The attack also damaged civilian infrastructure.

According to the investigation materials, the suspect reported the results of the "test strike" to his Russian handlers and provided coordinates for another strategic target in Dnipro for further strikes.

The SBU revealed that the lawyer's communication with his Russian handler was facilitated by an intermediary, identified as a long-time acquaintance of the suspect and the first deputy head of the Krasnogvardeysky district administration in Crimea, who works for the FSB.

During searches of the suspect's residence and office, mobile phones and SIM cards containing evidence of his subversive activities for Russia were seized.

The lawyer has been charged with state treason and justifying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. He has been taken into custody, facing a possible life sentence with confiscation of property.

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

Photo: SBU

On January 19, 2025, the SBU reported the arrest of a lawyer in Kyiv who, according to the investigation, recruited new agents for the Russian special services and defended already exposed agents in court.

On the same day, law enforcement officials reported that the lawyer, along with accomplices, had smuggled more than 100 military conscripts abroad.