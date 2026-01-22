SBU: Captured Russian tried to hide that he killed Ukrainian soldier. He was served a notice of suspicion

The occupier was captured in the summer of 2025 – the day after the shooting of the border guard and tried to hide his involvement

A soldier of the Russian army (Illustrative photo: resources of the occupiers)

A captured Russian soldier tried to conceal his involvement in the shooting of a Ukrainian border guard in Sumy region. The Security Service of Ukraine reported that collected evidence of his involvement in a war crime.

According to law enforcement officials, on June 18, 2025, Ivan Khamgushkeev "Buryat", a senior rifleman of the 2nd Marine Company of the 5th Marine Battalion of the 810th Separate Marine Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Army, together with other occupants, attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near the village of Myropillya in Sumy region.

During the battle, a Ukrainian border guard was captured by the enemy, and Khamgushkeev, along with another Russian, was interrogated and then shot at point-blank range with Kalashnikovs. After that, the occupiers reported to the command on the radio about the elimination of the Ukrainian soldier.

The Ukrainian soldier was killed on the spot. The next day, the Defense Forces drove the enemy out of their positions and captured Khamgushkeev, one of the few survivors of the enemy unit.

The SBU noted that, while in custody, the Russian prisoner tried to hide his guilt in order to avoid the maximum punishment. However, military counterintelligence and SBU investigators gathered evidence, restored the chronology of all the suspect's actions and documented the fact of the Ukrainian prisoner's murder.

The prisoner was served a notice of suspicion of committing a war crime by a group of persons that resulted in the death of a person. He could face life imprisonment and is currently in custody.