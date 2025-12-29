In Pokrovsky district, Russians shot Ukrainian Armed Forces prisoners and took off their clothes

Photo: OGP

On Saturday, December 27, during the storming of positions in the village of Shakhove, Pokrovsk district, Russian troops captured two members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and shot them dead. This was reported by The Office of the Prosecutor General and the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets .

Ukrainian defenders were performing a combat mission at one of the positions. The occupiers, threatening with firearms, forced one of them to partially undress, and then shot both unarmed soldiers.

When they saw that the prisoners of war were dead, they took off the clothes of the second defender who had already been killed.

The prosecutor's office opened a criminal investigation into the commission of a war crime that resulted in the death of a person, and Lubinets sent official letters to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN.

He also called on those who witnessed or have any information about violations of the rights of Ukrainian citizens or the execution of Ukrainian servicemen to immediately report it to the Ombudsman's Office hotline (0800501720) and to law enforcement agencies.

Shakhove on the DeepState map

