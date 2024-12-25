SBU drones hit ammunition depot at one of Russia's largest training grounds – source

As a result of the attack, the enemy compound was completely destroyed, said a source in the intelligence service.

SBU (Illustrative photo: SBU press service)

Ukrainian drones have destroyed a major Russian ammunition depot in Rostov Oblast, a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told LIGA.net.

The depot, located near the town of Novocherkassk, is one of the largest in Russia and was used to supply Russian forces on the Kramatorsk front.

The source stated that the video shows a powerful explosion following the impact of SBU drones and the subsequent detonation of ammunition. As a result of the attack, the enemy depot was completely destroyed.

This depot was crucial for supplying Russian troops on the Kramatorsk front. The destruction of the depot has caused significant logistical difficulties for the Russians, substantially affecting their ability to conduct combat operations, the source added.

On December 19, 2024, Russian propaganda outlets reported that drones had attacked Rostov Oblast, hitting an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk. The attack resulted in the damage and burning of at least one fuel reservoir.

On December 23, residents of Rostov Oblast in Russia reported a massive drone attack. Explosions were heard in the city of Millerovo, where a Russian military airfield is located.