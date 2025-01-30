SBU identifies Russian generals, major behind Kharkiv hypermarket strike

The hypermarket was hit by three glide bombs, but one failed to detonate

Strike on Kharkiv in May 2024 (Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office)

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has identified four Russian generals and a major who ordered the strike on the Epicentr store in Kharkiv on May 25, 2024. They have been charged in absentia with violating the laws and customs of war.

Investigators determined that the order was issued by Colonel General Alexander Lapin, commander of Russia's Sever operational-strategic group. According to the SBU, Lieutenant General Valery Solodchuk, chief of staff of the same group, oversaw preparations for the attack, involving three subordinates:

→ Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky, commander of the 6th Army of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Air Defense;



→ Major General Yuriy Podoplelov, chief of staff of the 6th Army of the Russian Aerospace Forces;



→ Colonel Aleksey Loboda, commander of the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 6th Army of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Suspected Russian military personnel (Photo: SBU)

The attack was carried out by Su-34 bombers based at the Buturlinovka airfield in Voronezh. The aircraft dropped three UMPB D-30SN guided bombs. Two hit the Epicentr building, while the third landed nearby but did not explode.

The strike killed 19 civilians and injured 46 others. The hypermarket and its storage facilities were destroyed. The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the victims included two children: a 12-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy.

The SBU stated that after filing charges in absentia, efforts are ongoing to bring the war criminals to justice.