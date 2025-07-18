SBU: Odesa: Woman who wanted to blow up regional shopping center during rush hour detained

Woman detained as she was heading to the SEC building with explosives

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

A woman was detained in Odesa on suspicion of intending to blow up the regional territorial center for recruitment and social support during rush hour. About this reports Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, on July 17, a 53-year-old resident of Volyn, on the instructions of Russians, was supposed to bring a backpack with an improvised explosive device (IED) into an administrative building when the maximum number of people was present.

Law enforcement officers detained the woman as she was heading to the shopping center building with an IED.

According to the investigation, the agent arrived in Odesa, where she first conducted additional reconnaissance near the regional shopping center and then received the coordinates of the cache with a ready-made IED from the curator.

"According to the legend, the woman was supposed to come to the TCC to find out information about her allegedly missing nephew," the SBU said.

During the detention of the suspect, an IED in the detainee's backpack was detonated at a safe distance.

The woman faces up to 12 years in prison and is currently being served with a notice of suspicion.

