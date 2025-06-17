SBU: Rector of Classical Private University exposed on bribes for "evaders"

The fake education cost up to $5000, and the money had to be paid in cash

The detainee (Photo: SBU)

In Zaporizhzhia, the entire rectorate of a university was exposed for selling almost 3,000 fake graduate student IDs to "mobilization evaders." This was reported to by Security Service of Ukraine.

An interlocutor of LIGA.net in law enforcement agencies said that it was the Classic Private University.

Law enforcement officers exposed the rector of a university who, for bribes, enrolled men who wanted to avoid mobilization in graduate school. Eight subordinates who, according to the case, acted as part of a criminal organization were also exposed. Among them are deputy rectors and heads of institutes of the university.

Investigators found that 2966 persons liable for military service took advantage of the fake training scheme. Between the end of 2023 and mid-2024, the perpetrators earned more than UAH 17 million.

The scheme worked as follows: the rectorate enrolled men of military age in full-time education without any entrance exams and subsequent attendance at classes. Men then had the right to receive a deferral from mobilization.

The cost of "training" was up to $5000 in cash. And after receiving the documents, the so-called "graduate students" paid almost UAH 20,000 to the institution's details for two semesters. The offenders withdrew the money from the account and distributed it among themselves.

The rector and eight of his subordinates were notified of suspicion under four articles at once: creation of a criminal organization, bribery of an official, unauthorized actions with information and evasion of military service during mobilization

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. All defendants may face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

