SBI: In Rivne region, suspicion fell on military CCCs who forcibly mobilized a man

In the Rivne region, suspicion has been declared against three servicemen of the Territorial Center for Recruiting and Social Support, who, according to the investigation, forcibly mobilized a man. This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation.

An officer and two servicemen of the Dubno District CCC and SP were suspected of forcibly mobilizing a man who was subject to military service. In particular, he was forcibly detained, and two officers were also beaten.

On February 21, in the village of Ivannie, Dubno District, CCC employees noticed a man on a bicycle. They used tear gas on him and forcibly dragged him into a service car.

The man had a flare gun with him, which he fired into the air to call for help. For this, two soldiers decided to "punish" him and inflicted numerous blows to various parts of the torso and head while he was already lying on the ground. As a result, the man received minor injuries.

Under physical pressure, the conscript provided his personal data and was forcibly taken to the CCC. In 2019, he was declared unfit for military service in peacetime.

The military medical commission did not take this data into account, so the man is currently mobilized to one of the military units in the Rivne region.

An officer and two servicemen have been charged with unlawful deprivation of liberty of a person, accompanied by infliction of physical suffering, committed by a group of persons without prior conspiracy; two servicemen are also charged with torture with the aim of forcing the victim to act against his will or punishing him for actions committed by him.

They face up to six years in prison.