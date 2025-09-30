SBU: SBU exposes MFA official who sold Ukrainian passports to Russians for traveling to Europe

Photo: SBU

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have exposed an advisor to a department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who is suspected of selling Ukrainian passports to several Russians to travel to the EU in 2022. About reports sBU press service.

The investigation found that the deal was in place during the first months of Russia's full-scale invasion, when the detainee held the position of Second Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ukrainian Embassy in a European country.

While working at a diplomatic mission, the official accepted "orders" from Russians who wanted to enter the EU and move freely within it.

According to the case, for a monetary reward, the official issued Ukrainian citizenship to Russians and handed them a Ukrainian passport.

To find the "customers", the official used a network of intermediaries located in the European Union and in contact with Russians.

Law enforcement officials note that they are currently checking information about the possible involvement of "legalized" Russians in the intelligence and subversive activities of the Russian special services.

The official has been served a notice of suspicion of illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine, committed by an official using his official position.

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. He faces up to seven years in prison.