SBU: Zaporizzhia exposes persons who sold UAH 8 million worth of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces

In Zaporizhzhia, law enforcement agencies exposed a group of people who, according to the investigation, were selling humanitarian aid intended for the military. This was reported by Security Service of Ukraine and National Police.

Law enforcers detain people who, posing as military, received humanitarian aid from charitable organizations and then sold it.

According to the investigation, they earned more than UAH 8 million in 2024-2025. Among the illegally sold consignments were FPV drones and tactical medical supplies that volunteers sent to the front line.

The police clarified that tactical medicine (turnstiles, medicines), hygiene products, thermal underwear, stoves, food, and even UAVs were prioritized for appropriation.

The SBU claims that the organizer of the scheme was a 29-year-old contract soldier who left the military unit without permission. He involved his wife and two unemployed friends in the activity.

Using fake IDs, they agreed with benefactors to donate to the Ukrainian army. According to law enforcement, the detainees forged official requests for assistance to the military unit where they allegedly served. After receiving the donations, they filmed staged videos of receiving the humanitarian aid and sent fake acceptance certificates.

During searches of residences and garages, the SBU found some of the volunteer products that the scheme participants did not have time to sell. Also found were forged documents, an official seal and computer equipment used to produce counterfeit goods.

Four participants were notified of suspicion of committing crimes under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

→ illegal use of humanitarian aid, charitable donations or free aid for profit, committed by an organized group under martial law;

→ fraud committed by an organized group;

→ use of a forged document.

Suspects face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

