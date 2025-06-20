Lviv reports suspicion against director of charitable foundation: embezzled UAH 1.3 million for the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The director of a charitable foundation defrauded a military man and a volunteer under the pretext of helping the army, the prosecutor's office reports.

Suspect (Photo: lviv.gp.gov.ua)

Lviv has reported suspicions against the director of a charitable foundation who defrauded servicemen and a volunteer of over UAH 1.3 million under the pretext of supplying cars and equipment to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to law enforcement officials, between December 2023 and February 2025, a Lviv resident implemented a scheme to seize funds intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Using a charitable foundation he created, the suspect simulated providing assistance to the Armed Forces. In particular, he promised to help the victims with the purchase of transport and equipment for the needs of the military," the prosecutor's office reports.

There were a total of seven cars of different models, thermal imaging sights, and quadcopters.

Taking advantage of the victims' trust, the suspect received money from them in advance for the ordered goods. Payment was made both directly to the suspect's bank cards and through one of the electronic payment systems.

However, the man did not deliver the goods ordered from him, and disposed of the funds received at his own discretion, the prosecutor's office says.

Law enforcement officers documented that in this way he defrauded four servicemen and one volunteer.

The total amount of damage caused to the victims is almost 1.3 million UAH.

At the request of the prosecution, the court arrested the suspect with the right to bail.

Suspect (Photo: lviv.gp.gov.ua)

On June 6, the SBU and the State Bureau of Investigation announced the exposure of a large-scale corruption scheme in the procurement of trucks for the needs of the army.

On June 17, the State Bureau of Investigation reported the exposure of a scheme to embezzle budget funds for the purchase of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine . The losses to the state amounted to six million UAH.