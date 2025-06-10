SBI: Official approved the purchase of beds for the military with an overpayment of almost UAH 10 million

Overpricing of beds amounted to more than 30%, law enforcement officials say

Suspect (Photo: SBI)

The head of the Dnipro Housing and Operations Department approved the purchase of five thousand bunk beds for the military at inflated prices. He has been declared suspicious, the State Bureau of Investigation reported .

Law enforcement officers established that in 2023, the Housing and Operations Department held a tender for the purchase of five thousand beds for military units deployed in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The winner of the auction was a company from Kyiv, which received UAH 28 million from the state budget for the beds.

However, according to the conclusions of the forensic economic examination, the market value of this batch of beds was about UAH 18 million, and the price was overstated by more than 30%. Thus, the overpayment to the state budget exceeded UAH 9.5 million.

The head of the Dnipro Housing and Operations Department was notified of suspicion of a military official's negligent attitude towards service, which caused serious consequences, committed under martial law.

The sanction of the article provides for a penalty of imprisonment for up to eight years.

As part of the pre-trial investigation, the full range of persons involved in the tender transaction is being established, as well as the directions for using almost UAH 10 million of the overpayment.