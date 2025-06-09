SBI: Chief of Staff Group in Sumy region earned millions on fake business trips to the front

According to his scheme, the chief took away most of the illegal "combat"

The suspect (Photo: SBI)

The head of the administrative group of the headquarters of a military unit in Sumy region unjustifiably paid more than 2.4 million "combat" hryvnias to his subordinates and earned "millions" on this. He was notified of suspicion, reported State Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement officers found that at the end of last year, the major gathered six of his subordinates and offered an "easy way" to earn extra money. He promised to draw up documents on an alleged business trip to the combat zone in Kharkiv region, but in fact the military remained at the headquarters in Sumy.

Thanks to this scheme, the subordinates received UAH 170,000 per month. However, most of the money was to be given in cash to the superior, and they were left with about UAH 30,000. The major threatened his subordinates who had doubts with a real business trip to the front line.

It is reported that in three months the amount of illegal payments exceeded UAH 2.4 million.

SBI notifies military officer of suspicion of abuse of power by a military official. He may face up to 12 years in prison.

The court imposed a bail of UAH 900,000 on him.