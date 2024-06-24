Scholz believes his party is losing popularity due to support for Ukraine

Olaf Scholz says that due to support for Ukraine, the ruling coalition has lost popularity among voters in eastern Germany

Olaf Scholz (Photo: ERA)

One reason for his party's declining popularity, especially in the eastern part of the country, is its support for Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Tagesschau.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

Scholz's remarks came in the context of disappointing European Parliament election results for his Social Democratic Party in eastern Germany. However, the chancellor emphasized that there is currently no alternative to Germany's support for Ukraine in the war.

"It is true that there are many citizens who disagree with our support for Kyiv. They also do not agree with the sanctions we have imposed against Russia. This is reflected in the election results, but I believe there is no alternative at the moment," said the German chancellor.

Scholz stressed that it was Russia that committed an act of aggression against Ukraine and that this war is an attempt by Russia to redraw the world map. Therefore, the blame for violating the border agreements that had been in place for decades lies solely with Moscow.



Read also: Hungary rejects EU proposal to not block aid to Ukraine – Borrell