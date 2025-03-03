Scholz calls on German party leaders to discuss Ukraine and White House scandal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has called on CDU/CSU and SPD leaders to discuss developments after the Zelenskyy-Trump scandal

Olaf Scholz (Photo: German Government Press Office)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited leaders of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the victorious opposition CDU/CSU bloc to address the situation surrounding Russia’s war against Ukraine, government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit told Tagesschau in Berlin.

Scholz plans to brief CDU/CSU and SPD leaders on developments following the White House spat between Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting will cover last week’s Ukraine summit in London and an upcoming special EU summit in Brussels on March 6. Invited attendees include CDU leader Friedrich Merz, SPD leaders Lars Klingbeil and Saskia Esken, and CSU regional leader Alexander Dobrindt.

On March 2, 2025, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer hosted a defense and security summit in London, gathering 18 heads of state and government, plus EU and NATO officials.

NATO mechanisms were discussed as a potential security guarantee for Ukraine, with initial outcomes reported.

On March 2, French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris and London are proposing a one-month partial truce.

On March 3, U.K. Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said Britain and France couldn’t agree on the one-month ceasefire plan between Russia and Ukraine.